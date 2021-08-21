Paul Heyman reveals what he didn't want to do in WWE after Brock Lesnar left 

Paul Heyman has opened up about his split with Brock Lesnar and how he wasn't keen on appearing in front of the camera with any other Superstar.

Brock Lesnar and Heyman had a long alliance in WWE, which began way back in 2002. Heyman was Lesnar's manager right from the start, while the two also co-wrote The Beast Incarnate's autobiography.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Heyman disclosed that he considered not managing anyone else on-screen after the end of his stint as Brock Lesnar's manager.

"After the body of work that Brock and I put together—not just in WWE since 2002, but also writing a best-selling book together, also Brock’s accomplishments in UFC—I was remarkably hesitant to ever appear on camera with anybody again," said Heyman. "It is well known that I was working behind the scenes as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW. It’s well known that I’ve worked behind the scenes with Ronda Rousey."

"But to be tasked with going on camera and articulating a position for anybody after what Brock Lesnar and I achieved together, I found to be an impossible task," Heyman continued.

The Special Counsel of Roman Reigns also praised The Tribal Chief and stated that he was willing to manage Reigns because the Universal Champion inspired him to take up the role.

Roman Reigns believes Paul Heyman is a "great weapon" to have in his arsenal

Roman Reigns has been effusive in his praise of Paul Heyman, who has helped shape the careers of numerous stars. He called Heyman "a great weapon" and expressed his excitement about their partnership.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns joined forces last year on the episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief returned to WWE television at SummerSlam after a brief hiatus, and he planted the seeds for a heel turn when he joined forces with Heyman.

What do you think about Heyman's comments? Share your thoughts below.

