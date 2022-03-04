Paul Heyman hypes up Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman gave his opinion on why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is still a great contest to draw the crowd. He believes the matchup is still an attraction despite this not being the first time the two superstars are squaring off against each other.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will go head-to-head at WrestleMania 38 in a "title vs title" match. The Tribal Chief is the current Universal Champion and beat Brock Lesnar's record of holding it for 503 days in January. The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber, marking his 10th reign as world champion.

Paul Heyman was giving his thoughts on the Battleground Podcast when he stated that because the emphatic contest is taking place at WrestleMania, it'll be more interesting.

''Roman Reigns was born to be the Tribal Chief','' Heyman said. ''This is where he was destined to be. I think this is the first time you will see at WrestleMania, The Beast Brock Lesnar against the Tribal Chief. Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns a WrestleMania main event, very interesting match. (15:18-17:51)

He hyped up WrestleMania's main event with an epic monologue during the podcast.

''This is the first time you are seeing Brock Lesnar, former NCAA Division heavyweight Champion, former UFC Heavyweight Champion knocking out the greatest UFC Heavyweight Champion of all time Randy Couture, and already having defeated Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Ric Flair and every other superstar he has faced. That Brock Lesnar is still dominant, defeated The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak and completely wiped off the Monday Night RAW division to regain the WWE Champioship. First time that Brock Lesnar has stepped into the ring with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. And I dare suggest that Tribal Chief is head and shoulders above the big dog Roman Reigns.'' (15:18-17:51)

Paul Heyman met Roman Reigns when he was 3-years-old

Paul Heyman has revealed that he met the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns when the latter was just 3-years-old.

During the Battlegrounds Podcast, Heyman explained that Reigns came to a show with his father and WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i. The Walrus also revealed that The Tribal Chief was holding his father's hand when he met the Head of the Table.

''Well the first time anybody met him, the human being known as Roman Reigns, it was me, he was 3 years old holding his father's hand and his father was WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i.'' - said Paul Heyman. (11:10-15:17)

Who are you rooting for at WrestleMania 38? Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns? Sound off below!

If you use any quotes from this article, give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 0 votes so far