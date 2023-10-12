Paul Heyman has identified WWE's next major star who could threaten Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair - it's not Ava

Paul Heyman has used his extensive knowledge of the wrestling industry to regularly find some of the biggest names and put his weight behind them. It appears The Wise Man has found another top star waiting to break through. It's neither Ava nor Bron Breakker, both of whom he was backing this week. Instead, it seems to be Tiffany Stratton.

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has showcased her wrestling ability and mic skills. She has slowly established herself as one of the top young prospects in the company, and now it seems that Heyman has noticed her.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Paul Heyman was full of praise for the young star, stating that the likes of Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley would do well to keep their eyes on her as well.

Heyman added that she could be the future of the wrestling industry.

"Tiffany Stratton is someone that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and the main roster women better keep their eyes on because she’s another one who, if she continues on this path, is going to be a significant player in the future of this industry and leading the industry into the future," he said.

Paul Heyman believes Tiffany Stratton held her own with Becky Lynch

Paul Heyman believes in Stratton's potential and feels that she has held her own in her feud with Becky Lynch - not only in the ring but on the mic as well. Her ability made her stand out as a result.

"Tiffany held her own in a very tense situation with Becky Lynch and looked great doing it. And it wasn’t because Becky Lynch knew how to carry her through the segment. It was because Tiffany knew how to present herself, and she did it quite well – very impressive," Heyman noted. [H/T Fox News Digital]

Now, it's up to Tiffany Stratton to live up to the potential.

