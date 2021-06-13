Paul Heyman takes a shot at Monday Night RAW; Calls the show "incredible"

Paul Heyman is known to be one of the greatest individuals to ever hold a mic in a professional wrestling ring. He is known for his eloquent speeches and his scathing reviews alike.

On the most recent episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman found himself at the broadcast table alongside an unfamiliar face.

Monday Night RAW's Kevin Patrick was filling in for Kayla Braxton. Heyman was obviously unhappy with this, being the creature of habit that he is.

He would congratulate the RAW broadcaster on his promotion and even took a sly dig at Monday Night RAW in the process. Paul Heyman referred to the show as "incredible" but not with the intent in which one would think.

In this instance, Heyman referred to RAW as being "incredible," claiming it lacked any credibility. Nevertheless, he congratulated Patrick who usually hosts RAW Talk.

"I understand your coming over from RAW. That show is incredible, but now here you are, you've graduated. The big fish in the small pond, and now here you are, sitting next to a legend. God's gift to sports entertainment and a national treasure indeed. So congratulations on your promotions. Congratulations on graduating from RAW." said Paul Heyman

An interesting take from Paul Heyman, to say the least. It's not difficult to see where he is coming from, SmackDown has definitely been a far more intriguing show to watch in comparison to RAW.

Paul Heyman was the executive director of Monday Night RAW

Prior to taking up his role as the special counsel to Roman Reigns, WWE had appointed Paul Heyman as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, this was a short-lived role for Heyman, who was relieved of the position just a month after he took it up.

During his time in the role, Heyman was credited with bringing up top talent and giving them major pushes, including former WWE Superstar Aleister Black and current star Angel Garza.

The reason behind his removal from the post was believed to be an attempt by WWE to streamline both RAW and SmackDown under one director.

What did you think of Paul Heyman's run as executive director of RAW? Should he have been given more time in the role? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

