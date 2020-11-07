Vince McMahon is arguably one of the fittest men on earth of his age. Even at the age of 75, we have recently seen some videos where he was demonstrating how to take bumps from height. What can stop Vince McMahon if he decides to wrestle again? What if he decides to wrestle Paul Heyman?

During a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about various things. An interesting question asked to him was on who he'd like to main event WrestleMania with.

Paul Heyman is arguably one of the best managers and mic workers in WWE history, but he isn't known for his wrestling skills. Yet, he came up with an interesting WrestleMania main event idea against none other than the Chairman of WWE himself, Vince McMahon.

"I want to main event a WrestleMania in a Bodybuilding Pose Down with Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Number one, I'm sure the payday would be spectacular. Number two, because I wear suits all the time, my physique is highly underrated and underappreciated. Vince McMahon, to his credit, still works out very hard in the gym. I would love to defeat him in a Bodybuilding Pose Down at WrestleMania." (h/t Fightful)

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman in WWE recently

The last few years have seen Vince McMahon make very rare on-screen appearances.

This year, we've seen him on our TV screens a couple of times, the recent one being to introduce WWE ThunderDome a couple of months ago. He had a chilling confrontation with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, which unfortunately didn't lead to anything. Behind the screen, Vince McMahon is still in charge of finalizing all the creative decisions.

As for Paul Heyman, he has formed an impressive new alliance with Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam earlier this year. Calling himself the "Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief", Paul Heyman has massively helped in establishing the new character of Roman Reigns and fans are absolutely loving it.