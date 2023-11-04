Paul Heyman issues a chilling warning to Nick Aldis on SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel main event

Nick Aldis had a busy night on SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2023 and looked a bit stressed ahead of the weigh-in between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio. He was confronted by Paul Heyman, who gave him some chilling advice that could be considered a warning.

Nick Aldis was already quite occupied on SmackDown when trying to separate LA Knight and Roman Reigns in the opening segment. Later in the show, he had to stop Damage CTRL from further attacking Bianca Belair.

Backstage before the weigh-in for the United States Championship match, Paul Heyman met Nick Aldis and gave him a word of advice. While he asked him whether he could, the latter pointed out that he didn't have much of a choice.

Ultimately, Heyman told Aldis to get extra medical personnel for LA Knight at Crown Jewel because we're about to see a side of Roman Reigns that has never been seen before.

Expand Tweet

It was a chilling warning for the SmackDown General Manager, who proceeded to go weigh in both Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio.

As with other segments on SmackDown, the weigh-in ended in utter chaos and required multiple people to separate the challenger and champion.

What do you think of Aldis' run as GM so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here