WWE personality issues warning before Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman sent out a warning ahead of The Tribal Chiefs' match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Reigns has been the biggest box office draw for WWE in recent years. The Head of the Table has crossed over 660 days as the Universal Champion and 100 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has been an unstoppable force alongside The Usos in the company.

A few weeks ago, after successfully defending his title against Riddle, Reigns was confronted by Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate immediately took out the entire Bloodline and issued a challenge for the biggest event of the summer. Paul Heyman recently took to Twitter to issue a warning ahead of the event:

"TRENDING NO. 1 @WWE #SummerSlam @WWERomanReigns @BrockLesnar I can't say this is a prediction. Nor even a spoiler. But it is sure as hell is a warning."

It will be interesting to see the two megastars go head-to-head in a Last Man Standing Match at the biggest event of the summer.

Roman Reigns is heading to Monday Night RAW

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for the past few years. The Head of the Table has made the blue brand his home ever since the show was moved from the USA Network to FOX. He is consistently picked first by SmackDown in the Draft every year.

Reigns achieved new heights in his career when he transitioned from The Big Dog to The Tribal Chief. During the Pandemic Era, he made a shocking return at SummerSlam. A week later, he won the Universal Championship, which marked the beginning of one of the longest title reigns in the history of the company.

After becoming a double champion, Reigns took a short vacation and returned to SmackDown. Next week, The Tribal Chief will be making his way to Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has to say to his challenger before the event

