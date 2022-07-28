Paul Heyman joins WWE Executive at Nashville tryout

WWE Manager Paul Heyman has apparently joined Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Triple H, at a company tryout.

Heyman and The Bloodline kicked off the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. Paul promised that his client, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, was going to keep Brock Lesnar down for the ten-count in their Last Man Standing match on Saturday.

As SummerSlam approaches this coming Saturday, WWE is holding tryouts in its host city of Nashville, Tennessee. Recently re-instated EVP of Talent Relations Triple H was already confirmed for the tryout, as was New Day member Big E. But, as seen in pictures on the WWE Recruit Twitter account, Paul Heyman was also at the event. In the pictures, the WWE higher-ups are seen from behind, sitting in a row.

"Sell me your name," Heyman told the men and women at the tryouts.

It was also noted that independent wrestling talent would be present for the tryout, indicative of The Game's hiring style. During the black-and-gold era of NXT, Triple H brought in many indie stars, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Ciampa.

Paul Heyman referenced Vince McMahon's retirement on WWE RAW

During The Bloodline's show-opening promo on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman indirectly mentioned the retirement of Vince McMahon.

During the aforementioned verbal dispute with the sound engineer, Heyman stated that he wanted the operator's name. He then stated that the sound engineer would be the "next one out the door."

Roman Reigns also referenced McMahon's departure, telling Theory that his "daddy" wasn't here anymore. This prompted the RAW crowd to chant: "Who's your daddy?"

It will be interesting to see how much influence Heyman has on WWE creative moving forward. You can read more about him by clicking here.

