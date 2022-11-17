Paul Heyman was kicked out of the locker room twice, ex-WWE wrestler recalls

Former WWE/WWF talent Mario Mancini has disclosed details about the time he did not want Paul Heyman in the same locker room as the wrestlers.

Heyman broke into the wrestling industry as a photographer when he was a teenager. He later became an on-screen personality in WCW and WWE, as well as the owner of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW).

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mancini recalled how Heyman once tried to enter the locker room of a small wrestling show in Avon, Connecticut:

"I go up, I go, 'Hey, who are you?' He goes, 'Oh, Mario, I'm Paul…' I go, 'Get out of here.' He goes, 'I just want to talk to the guys.' I go, 'You're not allowed in here. Get out.' He goes, 'Mario, you're gonna kick me out?' I go, 'Go!' It happened another show. He came back in, I went back up to him and I said, 'I thought I told you not to come in here? You're not allowed in here. Get out.' Kicked him out twice." [9:19 – 9:42]

Mancini, who wrestled for WWE between 1984 and 1991, added that Heyman was a "well-dressed kid" who was "as thin as could be."

Paul Heyman is among WWE's most prominent names

Many decades later, Paul Heyman is regarded as one of the greatest mouthpieces in wrestling history. Some of his most notable on-screen clients include Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

The 57-year-old currently performs alongside The Bloodline as Reigns' special counsel. He was recently at ringside for The Tribal Chief's successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022.

Despite his storied career in wrestling, Heyman has not yet been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Which Paul Heyman partnership do you think suited him best? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes