Paul Heyman praises mic work of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman has heaped praise upon both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for their recent work on the microphone.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Heyman revealed that he has been impressed with the recent form of his clients on the microphone. Detailing the development of both talents, Heyman first spoke highly of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

"The Tribal Chief just couldn’t be the best-looking man in the industry in his late 20s. He had to be a little more seasoned, he had to be a little more grizzled. To speak as the Tribal Chief before he’s the Tribal Chief would not have made sense. He’s very comfortable in this presentation. This is authentically who he is. This is how he sees himself. I like to say that SmackDown is the best reality show on television because you’re getting to see the real Roman Reigns for the first time." Heyman said (H/T Fightful)

Paul Heyman also praised the Brock Lesnar

While Paul Heyman did indeed praise Reigns for being able to present the "real" him, he also praised Brock Lesnar for doing the same thing.

"In terms of Brock, Brock just never felt like talking. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do and Brock Lesnar doesn’t do what Brock Lesnar doesn’t want to do. When Brock came back, he had been gone long enough and looked different enough and is really comfortable enough with himself now that he just says, ‘Screw it. This is who I am and they’ll like me for who I am or they won’t. I’m just going to give them the real Brock Lesnar,’ which is a far more smart-ass Brock Lesnar than most people were even prepared to see." he added

Lesnar was victorious in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match and looks set to take on Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

