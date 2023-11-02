Paul Heyman knows Roman Reigns' biggest threat is the 41-year-old WWE star

A WWE Superstar recently spoke about Paul Heyman knowing that the former is a massive threat to Roman Reigns' title.

The Tribal Chief is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 4th. The 41-year-old star snubbed Reigns on last week's SmackDown by cutting short his entrance and getting straight to business.

Knight also sat on The Head of the Table's chair that Heyman made for the champion. However, The Bloodline leader lost his calm and assaulted The Megastar.

Ahead of the title bout at Crown Jewel, LA Knight sat down to converse with Kayla Braxton on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump and was asked about his view on The Wiseman.

Knight asserted that Heyman understands that he is one of the biggest threats to The Tribal Chief and he will resort to any tactics to put The Defiant One down.

"Paul Heyman, he's gonna do everything he can do, you know why? Because he saw from the beginning, he saw the acclivity of LA Knight, he saw me making that climb, making that walk toward his prize, toward his boy [Roman Reigns], toward the WWE Championship and he saw, 'We gotta problem here, we gotta do something about this.' I am sure he's gonna do every little thing he can to keep me away from that." [From 22:33 to 22:58]

Check out the full video below:

LA Knight claims he is walking out of Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns' title

During the same interview, Kayla Braxton asked Knight about his first-ever premium live event in Saudi Arabia and if he would be able to go into action against Roman Reigns with his calm and collected personality.

The Megastar acknowledged that his biggest challenge at Crown Jewel would not only be Roman Reigns himself, but also the presence of The Bloodline members.

"Well, that is something you've got to consider at any point when you talk about The Bloodline. But at that point, that is where I've got to figure out different ways that I can take care of those extra x-factors, right? Those little additives, you're talking about Solo [Sikoa], Jimmy Uso, even consider Paul Heyman. He could maybe pull off his little stinky shoe or something like that. You never know."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if the 41-year-old star manages to pull off the impossible by dethroning The Head of the Table in Saudi Arabia.

What did you think of LA Knight's comment about Paul Heyman? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think