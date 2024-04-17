Paul Heyman leaving the Bloodline to manage newly crowned WWE champion would be interesting, says veteran (Exclusive)

With Roman Reigns being dethroned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, veteran journalist Bill Apter wants Paul Heyman to leave the Bloodline and manage another superstar.

The superstar in question is Damian Priest, who recently bagged his first world title at WrestleMania 40. Taking advantage of a battered Drew McIntyre, Damian cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and took down the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion.

While Damian is undoubtedly talented, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks an association with Paul Heyman would push the Judgment Day member to the next level in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda UnSKripted, Apter stated:

"What I would like to see, we are talking hypothetically, right now with all the trouble going on with the Bloodline, I would like to see Paul Heyman align himself with Damian Priest at this point. I think it would make Priest a much stronger champion, a much stronger heel champion. He has got it; he's there, but I still think he needs a little step up higher, and I think Paul Heyman with him would be really excellent." [16:23 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Paul Heyman will be doing next in WWE.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you agree with Bill Apter? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback