Paul Heyman points out his most fun and embarrassing moments during Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar feud

ECW founder Paul Heyman has revealed his most joyful as well as awkward moments during the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Heyman has been an influential factor in the feud between the two titans. The veteran has worked for both the Beast Incarnate and the Head of the Table. Paul's most crucial moment during the rivalry came when he assisted Reigns in laying out Lesnar during the latter's match at Royal Rumble 2022.

Heyman was a special guest on a recent episode of My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast. The 56-year-old explained that he did not enjoy being on the receiving end of a Superman Punch from Roman Reigns. However, the Special Counsel expressed immense affection for his client and The Bloodline.

"Well it was not fun for me to get fired on worldwide television. It was not fun for me to suffer a superman punch at the hands of my Tribal Chief. But the rest of it has been pretty damn exhilarating. It always fun when you love your job, when your career and people that you work with and I have great love for my Tribal Chief. And I have great love for the bloodline. It is an extraordinary amount of fun everyday when I go to work." (From 6:00-6:34)

Paul Heyman believes some superstars will be ready to step up to Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman believes WWE are not short of options in finding a suitable opponent for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38.

In a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Heyman stated that there would be some big money matches for the former Shield member after the Show of Shows.

"I think there are some people who are really ready to step up and I'm not going to name them as it is up to them to step up. And they're not going to get the benefit of my endorsement if they don't know that it's time for them to step up. There are still some very big-money matches for Roman Reigns. Is this the biggest one (against Brock Lesnar) on the table at the moment? Of course it is." (6:57 onwards)

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar is scheduled for the main event of Night Two at WrestleMania 38. Whom do you see coming out on top at the Show of Shows?

