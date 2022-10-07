“Brock Lesnar will do what Roman Reigns wants” - Paul Heyman once made bold claim about the power of The Tribal Chief

Paul Heyman once made a claim about the power of Roman Reigns as he assisted him in defeating Brock Lesnar for his WWE Championship:

"Roman Reigns came into the ring at the Royal Rumble and he smashed Brock Lesnar and at that moment in my life, I understood I don't need to pray to protect Roman [Reigns] from Brock Lesnar. I needed to protect Brock Lesnar from Roman [Reigns], said Heyman. "Roman Reigns came to me and he offered me the hand of forgiveness. He offered the hand of love. He offered me the hand of family. He ordered me the hand of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns offered me the hand of acknowledgment."

Paul Heyman explained his actions at the premium live event and enlightened The Beast Incarnate about the powers of The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. Heyman said Reigns can make Lesnar do anything that he wants:

"And I handed Roman [Reigns] that WWE Championship and he smashed Brock Lesnar in the face with it and because of Roman [Reigns], Bobby Lashley pinned Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is your new WWE Heavyweight Champion," he added. "Which means you now all have to acknowledge that there will be no title vs title, champion vs champion, winner take all at WrestleMania because Brock Lesnar does not get what Brock Lesnar wants. Brock Lesnar will do what Roman [Reigns] wants Brock Lesnar to do and at WrestleMania Brock Lesnar will acknowledge The Champion Roman Reigns."

Even after losing the title, Brock Lesnar regained the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. He then challenged The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38 for both the titles and lost.

Brock Lesnar returned and challenged Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022

After unifying both world titles, Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the company. Reigns ordered Jimmy and Jey Uso to win both tag titles and they did so by defeating Matt Riddle and Randy Orton.

However, Riddle kept coming back to The Bloodline until he got his shot at The Tribal Chief. On 17th June 2022, Reigns and Riddle faced another where The Tribal Chief retained his titles.

After the match, The Bloodline was interrupted by a returning Brock Lesnar, who took the entire stable out and issued a challenge for SummerSlam. The Tribal Chied accepted Lesnar's challenge and faced him in a Last Man Standing match.

The two had an all-out war over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship where Lesnar used a tractor to keep Reigns down. In the end, The Bloodline assisted Reigns and kept The Beast Incarnate down for the 10-count to win the match.

