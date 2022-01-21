Paul Heyman makes massive tease for March 21 WWE live event; urges fans to book tickets

Paul Heyman has made a big tease for the March 21, 2022 WWE Road To WrestleMania live event in Huntsville.

Heyman recently reunited with Brock Lesnar on RAW. The duo is looking forward to Lesnar's WWE title outing with Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Paul Heyman is one of the best talkers in the business. There are very few who can hype up a big title match or an event, like him. The wrestling veteran recently appeared on Casio's Cut podcast.

He stated that a WWE live event is a great spot to showcase a big moment, heading into WrestleMania, as fans wouldn't be expecting it in the least. Heyman then urged fans to attend the March 21 WWE live event in Huntsville, hinting that "something historic" would happen that night.

“If you look at news cycles today, if I were to advocate for someone to do something historic or council, someone, to completely change the plans going into WrestleMania, I wouldn’t do it on television. I would do it at a live event, because it’s where people least expect it, and doing something that’s unexpected gets far more publicity than doing something that’s expected."

"So, if I’m a fan, and I am one, and I’m anywhere near Huntsville, Alabama, I’m getting tickets to this event because that’s where something historic is going to happen on the road to WrestleMania that completely changes the dynamic of a show that goes in history,” said Heyman. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Is Paul Heyman teasing a title change at the March 21 live event?

Paul Heyman is one of the most cunning characters in wrestling history. 20 years ago, he turned on Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2002 and helped The Big Show win the WWE title. Many fans are speculating that Heyman is still in cahoots with Roman Reigns and will betray The Beast Incarnate very soon.

If Lesnar ends up defeating The All Mighty at Royal Rumble, he will be the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania. If Paul Heyman's tease is any indication, Brock Lesnar might defend the WWE title at the Huntsville live event and lose it that night, due to the former's interference.

Heyman is as shrewd as they come. It wouldn't really be a surprise if he ends up turning on The Beast Incarnate again, 20 years after the Survivor Series 2002 betrayal.

What's brewing in Heyman's mind? Will fans get to see a major title change on March 21, mere two weeks before WrestleMania 38?

