  Paul Heyman makes a bold claim in his latest message after Roman Reigns' return; the OTC destroyed Seth Rollins and CM Punk on RAW

Paul Heyman makes a bold claim in his latest message after Roman Reigns' return; the OTC destroyed Seth Rollins and CM Punk on RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 11, 2025 05:08 GMT
Roman Reigns returned on this week
Roman Reigns returned on this week's RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Paul Heyman shared a bold message after Roman Reigns' big return on Monday Night RAW. The Wiseman claimed Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in New York acknowledges the OTC.

Reigns returned during the main event of Monday Night RAW, which featured Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match against CM Punk. He finally got his hands on Rollins for his actions at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, hitting him with a Spear and then following it up with a brutal Stomp. He then shifted his attention to Punk, who was in the ring with Heyman.

On X/Twitter, Heyman shared a message after his and Roman Reigns' return to WWE TV.

"When the World’s Most Famous Steakhouse Acknowledges Your #TribalChief and his #Wiseman #KingOfNewYork (and everywhere else)! #DelFriscos #L4L #Looking4Larry," wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's post on X below:

Reigns was eliminated from the Royal Rumble Match by Punk, who also dumped Seth Rollins outside the ring. A huge brawl between all three superstars broke out after their respective eliminations, with The Visionary hitting Reigns with a gruesome Stomp on the steel steps.

The three superstars could be on course for a huge showdown at WrestleMania 41, even though WWE hasn't made any official announcement as of this moment.

Edited by Neda Ali
