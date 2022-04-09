WWE personality makes a bold claim about Roman Reigns' faction

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached the top of the mountain after WrestleMania 38. The Head of the Table has been assisted in his journey by SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and his advocate Paul Heyman.

The Bloodline currently hold the most prestigious titles in WWE and has cemented its place as the most formidable group in the company. Paul Heyman is quite aware of the group's status and has made bold claims about the faction's legacy.

Heyman took to his social media to acknowledge The Bloodline as the most dominant faction in sports-entertainment history. The special counsel to Reigns stated that no other group in wrestling such as The Hart Foundation, DX, The Four Horsemen, etc. can compare to what they have accomplished in their run.

"The #Bloodline is the most dominant faction in sports entertainment history. Not the #Horsemen, not the #HeenanFamily, not the #HartFoundation, not #DX, not even the #DangerousAlliance can compare to the accomplishments of @WWE's UNDISPUTED Heavyweight Champion (and longest reigning champion of the past 35 years), the #TribalChief @romanreigns and (also the all time longest reigning) #Smackdown Tag Team Champions the #Usos (@uceyjucey and @jonathanfatu)! And there's simply no reason to ever even attempt to compare another manager, spokesperson, cornerman, #advocate or #specialcounsel to me. We rule. It's our time now, and our time is #AllTime! #WeTheOnes!"

We have to agree that Heyman's statement regarding the group could hold some truth to it, especially considering how much they've accomplished together.

Roman Reigns has proven his dominance with The Bloodline

The transformation of Roman Reigns' character from The Big Dog to The Tribal Chief also brought a lot of changes around him. The most prominent change was the alignment with his cousins, The Usos, and recruiting Paul Heyman as his special counsel.

We've seen the group surpass almost every opponent in their path and continue to check off accomplishments in their run as a faction. Roman Reigns has undoubtedly had a powerful presence as the top guy in WWE after allying with The Usos and has grown further into his role as the final boss in the company.

Roman Reigns has proved his status as The Needle Mover after capturing the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to cement his faction's dominance. It's now time to see what The Bloodline has left to achieve, as they reveal their next move on SmackDown.

Do you think The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions of all time? Sound off below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are The Bloodline the most dominant faction in WWE? Yes No 26 votes so far