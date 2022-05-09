Paul Heyman makes a bold claim after The Bloodline's victory at WrestleMania Backlash

Paul Heyman has shared his reaction after The Bloodline's big victory over Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns and The Usos met McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle in a huge six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash tonight. The bout headlined the show and was packed with intense action from beginning to end. In the final moments of the match, Reigns hit a devastating Spear on Riddle, which was enough for a victory for the heels.

Soon after the victory, Heyman shared a tweet consisting of a picture that The Bloodline took after WrestleMania Backlash. He also made quite a bold claim in his tweet, calling The Bloodline "The greatest faction of all time." Check out the full tweet below:

"Thee Greatest Faction of All Time! I’ve told this to you before. I’m telling it to you again because… It wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler."

Aligning with Paul Heyman was one of the best decisions that Roman Reigns ever took

The Tribal Chief turned heel at SummerSlam 2020 during his big return to WWE. He put down The Fiend and Braun Strowman to close out the show. Reigns then aligned with Paul Heyman, who was once the advocate of his arch-rival Brock Lesnar. At Payback 2020, he won a triple threat match to win the Universal title.

It has been about two years since Reigns turned heel. He has since formed his own faction on the SmackDown brand, consisting of The Usos and Paul Heyman. The former ECW owner was instrumental in Lesnar getting over with the WWE Universe, back during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The same story has repeated with Reigns and Heyman's alliance.

Now that Reigns and The Usos have registered a major victory over three of WWE's most popular babyfaces, fans are wondering what's next for The Bloodline.

What's next for Roman Reigns and The Usos after WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below!

