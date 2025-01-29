Paul Heyman makes a bold comment about Roman Reigns after being featured on the cover of WWE 2K25

The Wiseman Paul Heyman has commented on sharing the cover of WWE 2K25 with Roman Reigns. The Bloodline Edition cover of the game features the OTC and other members of the stable, including Heyman.

The Bloodline formed five years ago when Roman Reigns joined forces with Heyman upon his return. More members were added as time passed and it soon turned into the most dominant faction in modern-day WWE.

As a tribute to The Bloodline, WWE 2K has released a special Bloodline Edition cover for its 2K25 game. The cover features Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Heyman had the following to say about sharing the cover of WWE 2K25 with Reigns while chatting with Variety:

“It’s truly a reaffirming moment for The Bloodline and the members within The Bloodline that Roman Reigns and I are on the cover of this video game,” Heyman said. “It’s a mainstream acknowledgement of the contributions to the entire sports entertainment industry by The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman. It’s a huge step into the mainstream. It’s an encapsulation of this moment in time in which the disruption of the entire industry by Roman Reigns is hereby acknowledged.” [H/T - Variety]

Is Paul Heyman going to betray Roman Reigns soon?

Last year, when Reigns asked Heyman about the favor that CM Punk was talking about, the latter brushed it off. Reigns' team, including Punk, went on to defeat The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Many fans are wondering what's the favor that Heyman owes Punk. There has been speculation among fans about Punk possibly coercing Heyman into leaving Reigns for him in the near future. With WrestleMania 41 looming closer, it seemingly won't be long before the favor is revealed.

