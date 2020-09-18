Paul Heyman makes a bold statement about Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns made his surprising return to WWE last month at SummerSlam. What made his return even more amazing was the change in his character. WWE went the extra mile though, and shocked everyone when they revealed Reigns to be a Paul Heyman guy.

Soon, Roman Reigns went on to defeat The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback to win the WWE Universal Championship, turning into a proper heel in the process. This alliance between Reigns and Paul Heyman has had the WWE Universe talking and fans can't stop admiring the decision.

Paul Heyman recently sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Heyman was full of praise for Roman Reigns, calling their alliance the biggest move WWE could make at the moment.

“With all humility aside, this is the biggest move WWE could make with its talent at the moment. We have the tenured, still-young, just-hitting-his prime WrestleMania main-eventer, the undisputed No. 1 star in WWE, and he’d been off for seven months. Didn’t even appear at this year’s WrestleMania. Now he’s ready to come back, and he returns with someone that has been on top and been associated with top acts for 30 years. However you define me, whether it’s as a manager, an advocate, a supporting mouthpiece, and now special counsel to the tribal chief, I have been with more WWE and universal champions than anyone. And now these two acts are together for the first time.”

Paul Heyman further made a bold statement about Roman Reigns, calling him "the single biggest Superstar of the past decade" and the centerpiece of WWE. That is some huge praise coming from a legend like Heyman:

“Roman Reigns coming back to WWE gives everyone on the roster an opportunity to redefine themselves. They now inhabit what I refer to as ‘The Island of Relevancy.’ Roman Reigns is the headliner, which instantly makes everyone relevant. He is the single biggest superstar of the past decade and remains that today. Everyone gets a chance to redefine themselves in the orbit of the tribal chief, the centerpiece of WWE.”

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to defend his title against his cousin Jey Uso at the upcoming pay-per-view Clash of Champions. It would be interesting to see how the match ends and whether Uso ends up joining Reigns in some manner.

WWE is also simultaneously building an intriguing storyline with Bray Wyatt, who recently welcomed a new puppet to his Firefly Funhouse, Wobbly Walrus, based on Paul Heyman's character. Wyatt is surely coming after Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship in the near future.