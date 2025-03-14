  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Paul Heyman
  • Paul Heyman makes a highly controversial namedrop on SmackDown 

Paul Heyman makes a highly controversial namedrop on SmackDown 

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 14, 2025 21:55 GMT
A stunning moment on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
A stunning moment on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)

Paul Heyman made a namedrop on SmackDown that left fans on social media stunned. During his promo to promote Roman Reigns' appearance next week, he used a name that nobody expected.

Ad

While a large chunk of the promo that Paul Heyman cut on SmackDown was somewhat unimportant as it revolved around hyping Roman Reigns a bit and stating it was "Roman Reigns day", he also took a shot at Seth Rollins and mentioned CM Punk as the three superstars look to be on a collision course on the road to WrestleMania 41.

When stating that Roman Reigns will be in Bologna, Italy, next week for SmackDown, Paul Heyman told the crowd that all they had to do was buy a plane ticket and fly over to Italy. In a shocking moment, he also said, "It's not like Mussolini is at the border stopping you from getting in."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In case you're unaware, this was a reference to the fascist Italian dictator during World War II, Benito Mussolini.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

While it was a moment that might spark some controversy, it's also highly likely that it was a reference to CM Punk's theme song "Cult of Personality", which features a line saying, "Like Mussolini, and Kennedy."

This could possibly be a tease for a Roman Reigns-CM Punk confrontation on SmackDown next week.

If we see another Reigns-Punk confrontation, the roof of the arena is likely going to blow off.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी