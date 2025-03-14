Paul Heyman makes a highly controversial namedrop on SmackDown 

Paul Heyman made a namedrop on SmackDown that left fans on social media stunned. During his promo to promote Roman Reigns' appearance next week, he used a name that nobody expected.

While a large chunk of the promo that Paul Heyman cut on SmackDown was somewhat unimportant as it revolved around hyping Roman Reigns a bit and stating it was "Roman Reigns day", he also took a shot at Seth Rollins and mentioned CM Punk as the three superstars look to be on a collision course on the road to WrestleMania 41.

When stating that Roman Reigns will be in Bologna, Italy, next week for SmackDown, Paul Heyman told the crowd that all they had to do was buy a plane ticket and fly over to Italy. In a shocking moment, he also said, "It's not like Mussolini is at the border stopping you from getting in."

In case you're unaware, this was a reference to the fascist Italian dictator during World War II, Benito Mussolini.

While it was a moment that might spark some controversy, it's also highly likely that it was a reference to CM Punk's theme song "Cult of Personality", which features a line saying, "Like Mussolini, and Kennedy."

This could possibly be a tease for a Roman Reigns-CM Punk confrontation on SmackDown next week.

If we see another Reigns-Punk confrontation, the roof of the arena is likely going to blow off.

