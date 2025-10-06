  • home icon
  • Paul Heyman makes massive career announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman makes massive career announcement ahead of WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 06, 2025 16:02 GMT
Paul Heyman has shared the announcement (image via WWE)
Paul Heyman has shared the announcement (image via WWE)

Paul Heyman is one of WWE's most recognisable stars, but outside of the ring, he is also the owner of the Looking4Larry creative studio.

Heyman shared the massive announcement on his Instagram page ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, that his studio had merged with Manhattan-based MCM Studios.

This new deal, as explained by Heyman himself, will now create a production and creative firm that will be “end-to-end one-stop shopping” for film and TV studios as well as advertisers or independent content creators.

"As first reported in an exclusive article in @HollywoodReporter, Looking4Larry has merged with @MCMcreative.productions to create an end-to-end one-stop-shopping production hub in New York City for major movie studios, streaming services, independent content-creators and everyone who fits somewhere in between those descriptions. Big stages, Bold ideas. This is where movements truly begin." he wrote.
Heyman also told The Hollywood Reporter that he has big plans for the future since he wants to build a new building.

“That’s the type of step that is necessary to build out a business in 2025, 2026, 2027 that is forward-thinking and tries to stay one step ahead of the curve of the constantly changing production needs, both from major studios and from independent content creators on low budgets.”

Paul Heyman remains one of the greatest minds in WWE

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds both inside and outside of the ring, and while his stock continues to grow outside of WWE, he will continue to be at the helm of The Vision on-screen.

Heyman will be in Seth Rollins' corner for his massive match at Crown Jewel against Cody Rhodes, which will decide the Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia, this weekend.

He will also have an eye on the ongoing story between The Usos, Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as it continues to unfold.

