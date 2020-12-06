Paul Heyman makes a promise to Kayla Braxton following Roman Reigns segment

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Kayla Braxton was on the receiving end of Roman Reigns' ire, as The Tribal Chief seemed annoyed at her during an in-ring interview. Reigns basically told Braxton that they've helped her in the past, with Paul Heyman aiding her on Talking Smack, but she hasn't been impressive in her role.

On Talking Smack this week, Kayla Braxton proceeded to introduce Paul Heyman, and he stopped her midway. Braxton asked Heyman what did she do wrong this time, and also asked what she needed to do to make her introductions better. Paul Heyman, in response, offered Kayla Braxton an apology, for what happened on WWE SmackDown. He also promised her that something like that won't ever happen again. Here's what Paul Heyman had to say to Braxton:

You owe an apology. A sincere one. A profound apology. What happened on SmackDown, with you inside the ring, was wrong. Egregiously so, you were put in a position, which you should never have been in as a journalist. You're there to do your job, and you were put, no pun intended, "SmackDown", in the middle of a volatile, hostile, potentially politically incorrect word, violent situation.

And I apologize to you on behalf of Roman Reigns, for the actions of Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens putting you in that situation was the most unprofessional act I have seen on SmackDown in a long, long time. It's why Kevin Owens should never be the Universal Heavyweight Champion. Obviously, Kevin Owens' mother did not raise a gentleman.

Heyman then talked about how Roman Reigns' mother raised a gentleman, while Owens' mother raised a misogynist, savage person. He then apologized to Braxton again and added that Reigns apologizes to her as well. Heyman then made a promise to Kayla Braxton.

I assure you, as long as Roman Reigns is your Tribal Chief, that will never happen inside his ring, again.

Kayla Braxton didn't seem too thrilled with Paul Heyman's apology and promise

Fans might remember that on SmackDown, Owens challenged Reigns to a match, which the Universal Champion declined. Reigns stated that he isn't a savage anymore and that there's a lady in the ring. The segment ended with Owens insulting Reigns, who managed to show restraint and walked away.

At the upcoming TLC 2020 pay-per-view, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal title against Owens in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. As for Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman's apology certainly didn't seem enough after what she went through on WWE SmackDown.