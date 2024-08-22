Paul Heyman makes sudden comment about Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been absent from WWE since he was attacked and destroyed, despite Roman Reigns' recent return. He has tweeted about it.

Although Paul Heyman remained in WWE when Reigns stepped away after WrestleMania XL, he could not control proceedings in the company. Solo Sikoa took over completely and kicked out Jimmy Uso, who's yet to return to the company. Instead, one by one, he brought in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. He also crowned himself the new Tribal Chief.

When Heyman refused to acknowledge him as the true Tribal Chief, Sikoa was not having it and hit him with the Samoan Spike. On top of that, he was then destroyed by Jacob Fatu and the rest of the new Bloodline, who beat him down and put him through the announce table. Since then, Reigns has returned to the company, but Heyman has stayed away.

In a recent interview, John Cena commented on Reigns and said that he had succeeded, even if judging by numbers. He even did better than The Rock. Heyman has since tweeted that John Cena had got it right. He then demanded that everyone acknowledge Roman Reigns. He deleted the tweet due to an issue with the link he reposted. However, he shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram stories, where it is still visible.

"#Facts. @JohnCena gets it right. Acknowledge our #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns, the true, authenticated #GOAT of @WWE," Heyman wrote.

Paul Heyman will pair with Roman Reigns when he returns

When Paul Heyman finally returns to WWE, he will likely take up his place as The Wiseman of Roman Reigns again.

He has been very loyal to this role, and it is probable that he will continue it when he returns.

For now, fans have to wait to see when he will return.

