Paul Heyman mentions a stark difference between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe when he returned and speared Braun Strowman and The Fiend. On the following episode of WWE SmackDown, before the show came to a close, The Big Dog was seen sitting beside Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns' alliance with Paul Heyman is one of the most shocking moments this year because Paul Heyman was the manager of Brock Lesnar, one of Roman Reigns fiercest rivals.

After aligning with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns went on to win the Universal Championship a week after his return from a four-month hiatus. Now, Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso at Clash Of Champions.

Paul Heyman on difference between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman was in an interview with Sports Illustrated recently. During the conversation, Paul Heyman revealed Brock Lesnar's stance on his alliance with Roman Reigns. Heyman also spoke about the difference between working with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

“With Brock Lesnar, I began by advocating for the next big thing, an NCAA Division I champion. We were tied together at the hip on his way to the top. That’s not what this is. Roman Reigns has been established as the top act for eight years, and I was the one thrown out into the ocean of obscurity. Roman Reigns rescued me. We’re not navigating his trajectory to the top. Our entire focus is keeping him fresh, relevant and reinvigorated, and making that presentation seamless. That is exhilarating, even for someone who had a career in wrestling that dates back to being a photographer as a kid in Vince McMahon Sr.’s Madison Square Garden locker room.”

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have gone head to head on several occasions. Lesnar got the better of Reigns on most of these occasions. At WWE SummerSlam 2018, Roman Reigns finally defeated Brock Lesnar and won his first Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the WWE at WrestleMania 36. The Beast Incarnate failed to retain the WWE Championship at the PPV, losing the Title to Drew McIntyre.