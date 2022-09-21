Paul Heyman reveals which WWE Superstar inspires him the most

Paul Heyman has made his selection for the most inspiring WWE Superstar today, himself.

He currently serves as the "Wiseman" for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Before he was aligned with The Bloodline, Paul was an advocate for Brock Lesnar. Roman unified the titles by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. Heyman began his journey in the wrestling business with ECW as well as having stints in commentary during his career.

The company's official Twitter account asked fans, "Which WWE Superstar inspires you the most?". The Miami Herald's Jim Varsallone named Paul Heyman and tagged the 57-year-old in his response. Paul took the opportunity to agree with Jim and suggested that he should be everyone's answer.

"This should be EVERYONE's answer. Hint hint. Ahem!"

Heyman initially rejoined The Tribal Chief's side at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He aided Reigns in interfering in the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, from which Lashley emerged victorious.

The wrestling world reacts to Paul Heyman naming himself as the most influential WWE Superstar

Most fans in the community praised The Wiseman for his legendary career and agreed that he has been incredibly influential in the wrestling business.

Donkey Wrestler @businessdonkey @HeymanHustle Given how much you've been through and what you've done for this business, I wholeheartedly agree @HeymanHustle Given how much you've been through and what you've done for this business, I wholeheartedly agree

One wrestling fan pointed out that Paul isn't a wrestler and doesn't qualify. Several others have selected Roman Reigns as the most influential talent in the company.

Paul Heyman recently returned to the company for a promo with Logan Paul on SmackDown. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against the popular YouTuber at Crown Jewel on November 5th. The company held a press conference to hype the match over the weekend and it will be interesting to see how they get fans invested in the rivalry in the weeks ahead.

Which WWE Superstar inspires you the most?

