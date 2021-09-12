Paul Heyman names his Survivor Series Dream Team

Paul Heyman was recently in an exclusive interview with Z100 where he spoke about various interesting topics.

This past week, WWE SmackDown emanated from MSG in New York. Paul Heyman spoke about his early days in New York working for Vincent J. McMahon, who was then regarded as the "Pope of MSG."

He also spoke about his dream team for Survivor Series, mentioning that he wanted Roman Reigns and the Usos to be part of the team. Heyman also added himself to the mix stating that he would never need to tag in because The Bloodline was capable of taking on any four individuals inside the squared circle.

“Roman Reigns, The Usos, and I will even throw myself in there because I will never need to tag in. The three of them can handle any four beings on the face of the planet,” said Heyman.

Paul Heyman was impressed by the Street Profits

Paul Heyman credited the Usos with being the best tag team in wrestling today. However, he also mentioned that the Street Profits were a close second. Heyman added that the Street Profits were unlucky to be competing in the SmackDown tag team division at a time when the Usos are in their prime.

“The Street Profits are, with the exception of the Usos, the best tag team in the past 20 years. It’s a shame that they are on Smackdown at the same time as the Usos are. The Street Profits should be champions but they’re not going to be because the Usos hold the championships” , Heyman said.

The Street Profits were, in fact, very close to winning the SmackDown tag team championships this past Friday had it not been for Roman Reigns. Montez Ford landed a Frog Spash on Jimmy Uso and covered him when Reigns stepped into the ring. Reigns caught Montez Ford in the Guillotine Choke, leading to a disqualification in the title match.

What do you make of Paul Heyman's Survivor Series Dream Team involving Roman Reigns and The Usos? Do you agree with him that the Street Profits are one of the best tag teams in the past 20 years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

