WWE personality hails Vince McMahon as the greatest mind in wrestling

Former ECW boss Paul Heyman has named WWE Chairman Vince McMahon the finest mind in pro wrestling.

Vince McMahon purchased WWF in 1982 and became the Chairman of the brand. The former champion was responsible for bringing in the likes of Hulk Hogan as the face of the company during that time. The 76-year-old is also the mastermind behind the yearly spectacle WrestleMania.

Heyman recently appeared on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast. The veteran explained that Vince McMahon has dominated the sports entertainment industry for years.

"Who do I think is the best? Well Vincent Kennedy McMahon is the healthiest for business and if you go by stock options, control of that stock, control of the publicly traded company, distribution of the product that you control and the sheer cash assets, then the answer to that question is Vincent Kennedy McMahon. If you are talking about who can lay out the greatest scenarios, who is the most creative mind in the industry, then it is a different discussion but in terms of success the answer is going to be Vince McMahon." (From 19:00 to 20:14)

The legendary manager also said that despite competitors coming in, Vince has maintained his position quite well.

"Well you know it is not just the bank account, it's not like he invested in crypto 3 years ago that turned four dollars to fifty thousand.With the exception of couple of times he got knocked out by competitors and that competitor happened to be a multi-billion dollar conglomerate a practically unlimited checkbook which is fine by the way. Welcome to the jungle. No matter what anyone thinks of Vince McMahon, I have heard both sides of the coin about Vince, he is either god or the devil, he has been on the top for years." (From 20:17 to 21:31)

Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into WWE Hall of Fame

It was recently announced that WWE's Chairman would induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony will be memorable for wrestling fans as The Phenom will be joining a prestigious class of athletes. But it is not often that the boss takes the onus on himself to induct a superstar. The last time he did, was in 2009 when he inducted "Stone Cold" Steve Austin into the WWE Hall of Fame.

But looking at the impact that The Undertaker has had on WWE, it is not at all surprising that Vince has decided to be on the podium for the second time in history. The Deadman will be honored the night before WrestleMania 38.

