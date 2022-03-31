"I don't know if I have lived up to the expectations" - Paul Heyman names his top 'Paul Heyman Girls'

The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief recently spoke about some of the female superstars that he considers to be "Paul Heyman Girls."

Heyman will be part of WrestleMania action when he walks down to the ring with Roman Reigns during the latter's match against Brock Lesnar. The rivals will face off in a Winner Take All Title Unification match at the Show of Shows.

Heyman was on the Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week. Speaking on the subject of "Paul Heyman Girls," he mentioned that Madusa would qualify for the same due to her stint with the Dangerous Alliance in WCW.

Heyman also noted that he works closely with Ronda Rousey behind the scenes and would be honored if she considered herself a part of Heyman's entourage. Here's what the veteran had to say:

"When we did the Dangerous Alliance in WCW 30 years ago, Madusa was the Director of Covert Operations. Here's someone who presented the Ronda Rousey role 30 years before Ronda Rousey. I would be hesitant not to label Madusa as a Paul Heyman Girl. I worked behind the scenes with Ronda Rousey. I don't know if I have lived up to the expectations that she must set around her to accept herself as a Paul Heyman Girl. It would be a great honor for me if she did." (From 11:31 onwards)

Paul Heyman explained the meaning of being associated with a superstar

During the show, Heyman also spoke about what it meant for a WWE Superstar to be associated with him. The legendary manager reiterated that it required an insane amount of sacrifice and dedication to be part of his club.

"There's one thing for being associated with somebody or being the spokesman for somebody or just working their corner for a while. There's a whole different level of being a Paul Heyman Guy because that's an intense commitment. That's something to where you're professionally more intimate with me than you are personally intimate with your own family. It's 24x7 and 365. It's an obsession. It's a lifestyle. It's a mutual agreement that there is no sacrifice too great for the legacy that we want to build," he added. (From 12:29 onwards)

It will be interesting to see what role Heyman plays when the Tribal Chief takes on the Beast at WrestleMania this Sunday.

