Paul Heyman opens up about his creative process; reveals how he would book major Roman Reigns rival

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently opened up about his creative process and revealed how he would book a major rival of Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match last week on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Heyman was asked a very interesting question. The Wiseman was asked how he would book Logan Paul in 2025 and gave a lengthy response. The legend noted that he would not just be focused on booking The Maverick for 2025, he would be thinking about the next few years as well.

"My answer is I wouldn’t book him just for 2025. My question would be, who is Logan Paul’s opponent for WrestleMania 42, and more importantly, who is Logan Paul’s opponent for WrestleMania 43? If we’re just looking at ‘who is his opponent for (WrestleMania) 41 or 42,’ then we’re narrowcasting here," he said.

Trending

Heyman then revealed that he had never written a script without knowing what the end of the story would be.

"I have never written a script or answered an idea without knowing the final page. I write the final page first. Here is the end, it may transition to something else, but here is how this story ends. How do we get there? How do we milk it? How do we tease them? What’s the intrigue? What are the other characters’ dimensions that play off of this? How does this story affect all others?" he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full episode of Impaulsive in the video below:

Roman Reigns battled Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 and defeated the popular star to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Bill Apter praises Paul Heyman's performance on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently commented on Paul Heyman's performance on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Apter praised Heyman for his reaction when The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga showed up behind him on the blue brand. He stated that Heyman's face of fear was priceless and should be framed.

"The look of terror on Paul Heyman's face was priceless. You could frame that photo." [From 7:03 onwards]

You can check out the latest episode of Smack Talk in the video below:

Paul Heyman was ringside for the Tribal Combat match last week on WWE RAW, but it was The Rock who put the Ula Fala on Roman Reigns following his victory. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Paul Heyman in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback