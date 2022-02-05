"I don’t think you’ve seen the best" - Paul Heyman showers praise on current champion

Paul Heyman believes that the WWE Universe is yet to see the best of Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte is the most decorated woman in WWE history, having the unique distinction of being a 13-time Women's Champion. She is a former Royal Rumble winner and is also the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on After the Bell, Heyman put over the SmackDown Women's Champion and said that despite her several achievements in WWE, Charlotte is still just getting started.

Here's what Paul Heyman had to say about The Queen.

"I don’t think you’ve seen the best of Charlotte Flair. She’s just getting started. I think Charlotte Flair in her heart will not argue with this statement - there will come a day in this industry if Charlotte Flair can capitalize on the opportunities that she creates for herself, where Ric Flair is known as Charlotte Flair’s father and not Charlotte Flair as Ric Flair’s daughter. She’s that good. When Charlotte Flair faces Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Nattie, Ronda Rousey, whomever Charlotte Flair steps into the ring with at WrestleMania, Charlotte will put on a show."

Paul Heyman will address his actions on SmackDown this week

During the interview, Graves also bombarded Heyman with questions surrounding his actions at the Royal Rumble. At the premium event, Heyman aligned himself with Roman Reigns during the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The wise man handed the title belt to Reigns, which he used to smack Lesnar and allow Lashley to pin the Beast for the win.

Heyman mentioned that Graves was asking the right questions but still refused to answer.

The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief declared that he would come clean on SmackDown since that was a larger platform and remained tight lipped about the current situation.

