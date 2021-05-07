Paul Heyman believes current WWE Superstar "could potentially main event a WrestleMania with Roman Reigns"

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in WWE right now. He is at the top of the roster and on the run of his career. Despite struggling to find a way to accentuate his positives early on, The Tribal Chief is now one of the biggest attractions in wrestling.

His special counsel, Paul Heyman, has always held Reigns in high regard even when they have been at odds in the past.

However, Paul Heyman also has high praise for another WWE Superstar, Big E, whom he believes has great potential. Speaking to Complex, Heyman said:

"My god, Big E. How could I not show respect to Big E? This man could potentially main event a WrestleMania with Roman Reigns. I’m not supposed to show respect to Big E? Come on, let’s upgrade the product." Heyman added, "Let’s move it forward. Let’s be more progressive in our pursuit of where sports entertainment is headed and anybody else that’s out there today. And thank you for noticing."

"Big E is in the same position that Roman Reigns was in when he broke away from The Shield. I mean, there is greatness inside of Big E, and it is just coming to the surface now." Heyman continued, "Imagine what Big E is going to be like a year from now when he’s a year removed from the New Day."

Ahead of tonight’s throwback edition of #SmackDown on @FOXTV, @Complex spoke with @HeymanHustle about why he believes @WWERomanReigns is the GOAT, his current role on Talking Smack, the future of wrestling and more.https://t.co/mUsZaWK0n9 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) May 7, 2021

Heyman has always been a huge advocate for pushing younger and fresher talent. Even as the executive director of RAW, he was reportedly planning pushes for new main roster call-ups.

Roman Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns stacking and pinning Edge and Daniel Bryan

The Tribal Chief successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania in a triple threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Since WrestleMania, Edge hasn't made an appearance in WWE. However, Daniel Bryan received another shot at the WWE Universal Championship, but was unsuccessful and was forced to leave SmackDown as a result.

Apparently, Daniel Bryan's contract expired the same night of his loss and as of now there have been reports regarding Daniel Bryan's future, but nothing has been confirmed. The wrestling industry awaits Daniel Bryan announcing his next move. With Bryan out of the way, Reigns has his eyes seemingly set on Cesaro.

What do you think of this possible fixture for the WWE Universal Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.