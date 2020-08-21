It's no secret that Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon shared a complicated relationship in the WWE. Paul Heyman has been vocal about him and Vince McMahon not looking eye to eye on many decisions.

Paul Heyman promised to punch Vince McMahon

Former WWE Head Of Security, James Tillis was on Andrew Thompson Interview. On the show, Tillis spoke about many backstage incidents regarding the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Also, on the show, the former WWE Head Of Security recalled a time Paul Heyman promised to Vince McMahon if he survived a near-death experience.

"My scariest plane ride was we were on our way to Perth, Australia, and we started taking on -- I think -- there’s something going on where we had to get fuel and me and Paul Heyman were sitting next to each other, and we were near Siberia. We had to land -- I believe it was in Russia or a Russia outpost to get fuel in the middle of a snowstorm where they had to clear the tracks and they wouldn’t let us off the plane obviously, then we took off at unbelievably -- it was almost at a 90 degree angle to get out of this snowstorm and Paul Heyman looks at me and he says to me, he goes, ‘If we get out of this alive’ because trust me when I tell you, we were circling and it was getting kind of close and you can ask Paul Heyman. He goes, ‘I’m gonna punch Vince [McMahon] in the mouth if I ever get out of this alive.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God.'" (h/t Fightful)

Even though Paul Heyman was relieved from the role of an executive, he still is a part of the WWE roster. He will still manage The Beast, Brock Lesnar. Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 36 when he lost the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre. There were rumors that Brock Lesnar would return at WWE SummerSlam, but the plans were nixed because there would be no LIVE fans in attendance.