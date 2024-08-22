Paul Heyman promotes controversial star ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman promoted a controversial star on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The 37-year-old departed the Stamford-based company in October 2023. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has since criticized WWE and Vince McMahon on multiple occasions, including in her autobiography.

Rousey recently teamed up with award-winning artist Mike Deodato, Jr., to launch a graphic novel that builds on the former UFC star's combat career. Despite the latter constantly taking shots at WWE, Paul Heyman took to Instagram Stories to promote "Expecting the Unexpected." He reshared Ronda's post promoting her debut graphic novel.

"The time is now near! Expecting the unexpected!" he wrote.

Paul Heyman reveals the real reason behind absence from WWE television

Paul Heyman has been absent from WWE television since the June 28 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Roman Reigns' Wiseman was brutally attacked by the Solo Sikoa-led faction after he refused to acknowledge the latter as his Tribal Chief.

After Solo Sikoa hit Heyman with The Spike, the Bloodline members Triple Powerbombed him through the announce table. While speaking to Sam Roberts during his appearance at Fanatics Fest, Paul Heyman pointed out that he was written off television for the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline to stand out as he was the last link of the original faction. He claimed that it would help the faction members establish themselves.

"Well, they had to do that. That's the exclamation point of what they're doing. At some point, for Solo [Sikoa] to become The Tribal Chief, for Tama Tonga to become The Right Hand Man, for Jacob Fatu to become The Enforcer, you have to take out The Wiseman. I'm the last link to the original Bloodline," he said. [1:08 onwards]

Check out Heyman's comment on his absence from television in the video below:

The Bloodline's newest addition, Jacob Fatu, flattened Roman Reigns last Friday as the show ended with the heel faction Powerbombing The OTC through the announcer's desk. With the former Shield member outnumbered, it will be interesting to see if he can find allies on the blue brand.

Who do you think will help Roman Reigns overpower Solo Sikoa and his faction? Sound Off!

