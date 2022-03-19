Paul Heyman provides a "WrestleMania spoiler" featuring an ex-AEW World Champion in the background

Paul Heyman will be at ringside for what has been advertised as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion, title unification bout in the main event of Night Two - WrestleMania Sunday. In a tweet, Heyman posted an interesting photo of a "WrestleMania spoiler" featuring a former AEW World Champion.

Paul Heyman was fired by The Tribal Chief in late 2021, and it led to him re-aligning with Lesnar. However, at the Royal Rumble, Reigns cost The Beast Incarnate the WWE Championship as Heyman helped him and Bobby Lashley to get one over Brock Lesnar.

In an interesting tweet, Paul Heyman posted a photo of action figures, with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley seen in the background.

It was an interesting tidbit to see as Moxley has been with All Elite Wrestling for nearly three years now. We're not sure why Heyman decided to put him in the background, but it seems like it was done by design.

Paul Heyman is one of the key figures in wrestling history

Heyman has been one of the key figures in wrestling history and not just WWE. He once accused WWE of stealing the edgy ECW product's concept and labeling it as "The Attitude Era".

He has constantly been in important positions both on and off-screen, and it has been nearly one-and-a-half years since he aligned with The Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

While he has managed other superstars in the past, none have had the impact the same way Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have. The early stages of the 2021 feud between Reigns and Lesnar centered around Heyman and where his allegiance lies.

He proved where it did at the 2022 Royal Rumble, and it will be interesting to see if there are any more twists in store.

