Paul Heyman reacts to 12-year anniversary with current WWE RAW star

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to react to his 12-year anniversary with a current RAW Superstar. The name in question is CM Punk.

Heyman has managed some of the most iconic wrestlers in his storied career, including Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The Wiseman is currently a part of The Bloodline storyline and has done an incredible job in elevating Reigns' character. However, before becoming The Head of the Table's Wiseman, the 58-year-old legend used to manage the Second City Saint as well.

Their alliance was formed on the September 3, 2012, episode of RAW after Punk attacked John Cena in a backstage segment, following which he entered a car that Heyman was driving. They stuck together for a while before Paul betrayed the Best in the World, costing him the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to his Instagram stories to upload the segment in which he allied with CM Punk. Heyman reacted to their 12-year anniversary by only reposting the clip without any captions.

Check out Heyman's Instagram story below:

It remains to be seen when The Wiseman will make his return to WWE programming.

Paul Heyman reunited with CM Punk on WWE SmackDown

After Roman Reigns went on a hiatus from WWE television, Paul Heyman was in big trouble with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. During an edition of Friday Night SmackDown, CM Punk came out to cut a promo. The Best in the World was then interrupted by none other than his former manager, Heyman.

The Wiseman came out to warn the Second City Saint before Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa came out to attack him. Punk got some help from Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline walked away.

Since then, many people have desired to see Heyman ally with CM Punk once again. However, that is unlikely to happen at the moment as Paul would probably continue to serve as Roman Reigns' Wiseman in The Head of the Table's current feud with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

It will be interesting to see if the 58-year-old legend and the Second City Saint will join forces again in the future.

