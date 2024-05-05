Paul Heyman reacts after 40-year-old star is added to The Bloodline at Backlash France

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman has reacted to the arrival of a new member.

At Backlash France, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga took on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a huge tag team match. The final moments of the bout saw the arrival of Tanga Loa, the real-life brother of Tonga. The 40-year-old's interference proved to be a game-changer as The Bloodline secured a big victory mere seconds later.

Shortly after, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram Stories and reacted to Tanga Loa's debut in WWE. He shared a screengrab of WWE's post highlighting Loa's arrival.

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline suffered a massive setback at WrestleMania XL when Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief went on hiatus immediately after and Solo Sikoa seemingly took charge of the stable. The Enforcer later made a bold decision and kicked his brother, Jimmy Uso, out of the group.

At Backlash France, Sikoa brought in Tanga Loa, strengthening the stable further. Now that he has arrived in the big leagues, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Loa. He has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut.

What did you think of Loa's debut? Hit the discuss button and let us know.