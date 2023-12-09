Paul Heyman reacts to CM Punk acknowledging Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has now reacted to CM Punk's promo on SmackDown mentioning him and Roman Reigns.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Punk cut a lengthy promo and mentioned several top superstars, including Roman Reigns. Punk said that he acknowledged The Tribal Chief, but added that he should remember who the original Paul Heyman guy was.

CM Punk's promo quickly went viral on wrestling Twitter. Heyman noticed it as well, and reacted to it via two Instagram stories. Check out a screengrab of his stories below:

Heyman's stories reacting to Punk's promo

Heyman has managed a long list of top superstars in the past, with Punk being one of them. Back in 2011-13, Punk held the WWE Championship for a whopping 434 days. During this reign, he aligned with Paul Heyman and became WWE's top heel in the process.

Heyman later betrayed Punk during his feud with Brock Lesnar on the road to SummerSlam 2013. At the mega event, Heyman helped Lesnar beat Punk in a 25-minute classic. Lesnar then took a hiatus while Punk kept feuding with Heyman on WWE TV.

