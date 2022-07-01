"We are in eager anticipation of your return"- Paul Heyman sends a message to injured WWE Superstar

Paul Heyman sent a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes on his 37th birthday, via his official Instagram handle.

Cody Rhodes turned 37-years-old on June 30, 2022. The American Nightmare received birthday wishes from all corners of the wrestling world. He is currently out of action due to an injury.

Paul Heyman, the "Special Counsel" for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, took to Instagram to send a message to Rhodes on his birthday. Heyman shared a throwback picture from Rhodes' previous WWE stint, in which he can be seen whispering something in the latter's ear.

Heyman wrote a detailed message to Rhodes and finished it off by stating that everyone is eagerly waiting for him to make his return. Check out the full caption below:

"#ThrowbackThursday: I've worked with Vincent James McMahon and with Vincent Kennedy McMahon. I've worked with #SikaAnoa'i and with YOUR #TribalChief @RomanReigns. And I've whispered ideas in the ear(s) of the "super genius" The American Dream and a WONDERFUL teacher, #DustyRhodes ... and whispered in the (ears) of @americannightmarecody as well. Happy Birthday, young man. We are in eager anticipation of your return!"

Paul Heyman has spoken highly of Cody Rhodes on various occasions

Heyman has had nothing but respect for Rhodes in past interviews. The veteran recently spoke about Rhodes' legacy in pro-wrestling and called him a trailblazer.

Heyman also discussed a potential program between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Rhodes made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 with a win over Seth Rollins. In the same event, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Heyman seemed quite excited about the prospect of a Rhodes-Reigns feud in the future. He called it "a story that writes itself." It will be a while before Cody heals from his injury and makes his return to the squared circle. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Rhodes when he finally makes his long-anticipated return.

