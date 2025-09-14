Paul Heyman reacts to controversial comments from Jon Moxley about Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently shared his reaction to Jon Moxley's (fka Dean Ambrose) comments about the latter's WrestleMania 32 match with Brock Lesnar. The Oracle fired some brutal shots at the former member of The Shield.

Jon Moxley expressed his disappointment with the match during his appearance on the Stone Cold Podcast in 2016. The former WWE Champion noted that he had several creative ideas for the bout, which were turned down by The Beast Incarnate.

During his recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Paul Heyman made it clear that he was not impressed with what Moxley had to say. The veteran noted that he was just being blunt and not insulting the AEW star. Heyman opined that the former Dean Ambrose entered the bout against Brock with the same attitude he had at the podcast.

"Oh, I’m sure Ambrose is very frustrated with it. Is he frustrated with his own performance on the Stone Cold podcast? I didn’t insult him. I’m speaking the truth. You ask a question, you get an answer from me. Sorry that I’m being blunt. Come on. Did you see his performance on the Stone Cold podcast? Did it pi** off Steve Austin? Did it pi** you off, too? And you think he didn’t come into the match with Brock Lesnar with the same attitude?" asked Heyman.

Paul Heyman pointed out how things went south for several top names in the industry when they tried to take liberties with Brock Lesnar. He added that if any opponent messes with the latter, the match won't be as good, and Lesnar will brutally take out his opponent.

"Ask Braun Strowman what happens when you take liberties with Brock Lesnar. Ask Randy Orton what happens when you take liberties with Brock Lesnar. Ask The Undertaker what happens when you take liberties with Brock Lesnar. If that’s what happened—because I’m not telling you that’s what it was—I’m just throwing out a conspiracy theory for you to think about. You mess with Brock Lesnar, the match is not going to be that good. You’re just going to get your a** kicked. You’re going to get stretched. You’re going to get thrown around, dumped on your head, and Brock Lesnar is going to go out and eat dinner and call you when it’s all over. That’s it," Heyman added. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the entire video below:

Paul Heyman is currently away from WWE programming

Paul Heyman has been absent from WWE programming since the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. At the event, she accompanied his stablemate "Big" Bronson Reed to his match against Roman Reigns. The Aus-Zilla put forth an incredible performance, but the OTC had the final laugh.

After the match, Reigns turned his attention towards his former Wiseman. He not only got his sneakers back from The Vision's Oracle but also choked the latter out with a guillotine hold in the middle of the ring.

The following night on WWE RAW, Paul Heyman's stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, revealed that the 60-year-old suffered a larynx contusion and was in a hospital. However, Heyman hasn't made an appearance since.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for Heyman to make his return to WWE programming.

