Paul Heyman reacts to edited photo of Johnny Depp holding the WWE and Universal Titles

Paul Heyman recently took an in-character shot at Hollywood legend Johnny Depp over an edited picture that shows him holding the WWE and Universal Titles.

Since winning a heavily-publicized trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been the talk of the town. He is being showered with love and support from his millions of fans across the world.

Amid the commotion, a photoshopped picture of Depp began circulating on social media. Depp can be seen holding the WWE and Universal Titles in the photo.

Current Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman noticed the picture and decided to take a cheeky jibe at the Pirates Of The Caribbean star in a tweet.

"I HEARD (no pun intended) #JohnnyDepp had Counsel-Envy... Can't say I blame him. Who doesn't wanna be #PaulHeyman right now?" wrote Heyman.

Paul Heyman's witty post received major praise from his fans

WWE fans came in droves to Heyman's post about Johnny Depp and were all praises for the pro wrestling veteran.

Heyman is a pro in social media and has quite a large following on Twitter and Instagram. Regarded as one of the sharpest minds in the pro-wrestling world, Heyman has effectively used social media to put himself as well as his clients over.

Heyman spoke about a hypothetical scenario earlier this year: Would social media have helped ECW back in the 90s? Here's what he had to say:

“We would’ve exploited it like every other opportunity and every other platform that we had. I can’t tell you that it would have hurt ECW because if it hurt ECW then I wouldn’t have been doing my job... Then again, would it have helped? One would only hope." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Wise Man's post about Depp is steadily getting a lot of coverage on Twitter as well as on Instagram. Although the chances are pretty low, it would be nothing short of incredible if Depp ends up responding to Paul Heyman's cheeky jibe.

