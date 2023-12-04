Paul Heyman reacts to intense moment on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman was not fazed by the intense moment that happened last Friday on WWE SmackDown. The wise man of the Bloodline reacted to the blue brand's episode held in his home state of New York.

Heyman was present at Randy Orton's contract signing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday. The Viper was given the option to choose between RAW and SmackDown.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce tried to convince Orton to join the red brand by giving him an opportunity for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis promised to give him The Bloodline after the put him on the shelf for more than a year.

Heyman tried to intervene by making Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attack Orton before LA Knight came out to even things out. He warned Orton to go to RAW where he is safer, but The Master of the RKO wanted his revenge against The Bloodline.

Heyman was not worried at all as he shared a couple of images of himself from the segment last Friday.

@paulheyman's Instagram stories

The story moving forward will likely be how Paul Heyman warned Randy Orton that there are consequences for moving to SmackDown due to the presence of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns is set to return from his hiatus on December 15 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

CM Punk references Paul Heyman in his first WWE promo in almost a decade

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series, shocking everyone inside the Allstate Arena and all those watching at home. Punk then appeared two days later on RAW, talking about how he's a changed man and he's back where he belongs.

The Second City Saint also referenced his wife and former WWE superstar AJ Lee, as well as former manager Paul Heyman. The WWE Universe was intrigued by Punk's first promo since he will likely cross paths with The Bloodline at some point in the future.

Punk was one of several "Paul Heyman" guys in WWE over the past two decades along with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle and Big Show.

