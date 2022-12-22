Paul Heyman reacts to Lana calling him "a legendary manager"

Paul Heyman has responded to former WWE Superstar Lana's heartfelt message to him on Instagram.

Lana (aka CJ Perry) recently shared a throwback picture with Miro. The picture in question is from 2013, when Lana made her way to WWE NXT. She had major praise for The Wiseman in her throwback photo.

Here's what she wrote in her story:

"2013 in Largo Florida @wwenxt! From the first day I ever watched @wwe @paulheyman was one of my favorite characters. I wanted to become a legendary manager & character on screen like he is. At the time he was Brock Lesnar's "advocate." So to be different & carve a lane for myself I called myself "Rusev's Social Ambassador" which essentially was a social media manager & promoter for the character Rusev. The things that were achieved surpassed my wildest dreams. Have the audacity to dream big & chase those dreams. We are the creators of our lives."

Paul Heyman has now shared a story on his Instagram handle, thanking Lana for her praise. He thanked Perry for her kind words in a wholesome response.

Check out the screengrab of his response:

Heyman's latest story on Instagram

Paul Heyman is dubbed by many as the greatest manager of all time

Lana isn't the only wrestler who has had massive praise for Heyman's management skills. Over the past three decades or so, Heyman has established himself as one of the most influential managers in history.

Heyman has managed the likes of Mean Mark (back when Mark Calaway hadn't yet signed with WWE), Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns. Heyman's mic skills helped a rookie Lesnar become a big deal among the WWE Universe, back in 2002.

About 20 years later, the wrestling veteran is still going strong and is now a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

Lana's eight-year WWE stint saw her mostly managing her real-life partner Rusev (now Miro). She did quite well as an on-screen manager, especially during Rusev's feud with John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Where do you rank Paul Heyman on the list of the greatest managers of all time?

