Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship at WWE Payback

WWE Payback saw the Universal Championship being defended in a thrilling No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman. In the end, it was the Big Dog who entered the match mid-way and showed a completely different side of himself, ultimately walking out as the new Universal Champion.

Paul Heyman, who is seemingly now the on-screen manager of Roman Reigns tweeted out the following after his victory at WWE Payback. Interestingly, WWE Universe has seen him use similar words for Brock Lesnar on several occasions. The pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman is sure to be intriguing and refreshing for the WWE programming.

AND NEW .....



Reigning, Defending, Undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion ... THE BIG DOG ... WRECK EVERYONE AND LEAVE ... @WWERomanReigns!!!



BELIEVE THAT!!!https://t.co/TUyjsb9riY — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 31, 2020

The return of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns returned to WWE last week at SummerSlam after the Universal Championship match between The Fiend and Braun Strowman. With a new-found attitude, Roman Reigns attacked both Wyatt and the Monster Among Men.

But that wasn't all as this past week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Universe was in for a massive shock as the Big Dog revealed himself as the new "Paul Heyman Guy". The alliance has the potential to be a massive hit and with Roman Reigns becoming the new Universal Champion at Payback, things are sure to get interesting.

