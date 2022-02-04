"Conspiracy theories" - Paul Heyman reacts to rumors about his Royal Rumble actions

How many times can Paul Heyman betray Brock Lesnar before he gets the message?

Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley. During the bout, both Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman involved themselves, costing The Beast Incarnate his title.

Days later, WWE is questioning Heyman's actions going into SmackDown tomorrow, asking on social media if this betrayal was Heyman's plan all along. Reign's Special Counsel didn't take too kindly to this tweet and questioned why WWE was posting "conspiracy theories" ahead of SmackDown, tweeting out:

"@WWE @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns Is it really in anyone's best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night's @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV?"

Is Paul Heyman loyal to his clients or the championships?

Paul Heyman has managed (and betrayed) some of the biggest WWE Champions of the last two decades.

From Brock Lesnar to CM Punk to Roman Reigns, Heyman has represented many of the biggest WWE Superstars of this generation. But was it about them or the championship itself?

Heyman seemingly has a habit of following the title despite who's holding it. If his formulaic pattern continues, is The Tribal Chief the next one in line to be truly betrayed by Heyman's hustle for championship gold?

Brock Lesnar confirmed on RAW this week that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Does Heyman already have yet another backup plan going into this year's big event? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Heyman's actions? Do you think he should be looking over his shoulder for an angry Beast Incarnate? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

