Paul Heyman reacts to top star wanting him as his manager

Paul Heyman recently tweeted his reaction to Jake Paul wanting him on his side.

The younger Paul brother appeared for WWE at the recent Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia. He came to Logan's aid during the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

A short while ago, Jake Paul had a candid chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made an interesting comment about Heyman. He stated that he would love to have The Wise Man in his corner:

“Paul Heyman is very entertaining and smart. I love a lot of the WWE characters, and he’s on another level. I’d love him in my corner. We’d be Paul and Paul,” Jake said.

Heyman has now responded to the same via a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is #PaulHeyman, and as #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns, I hereby present to you the smartest thing @jakepaul has ever said in his entire life! @WWE @LoganPaul @USA_Network @WWEonFOX," Heyman wrote.

How did WWE fans react to Paul Heyman taking a jibe at Jake Paul?

Paul Heyman's tweet received several responses from WWE fans, most agreeing with the idea. Check out some replies below:

Heyman has managed some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling business over the past three decades, including Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Many fans regard him as the greatest manager to ever step foot in the squared circle.

Heyman's alliance with Roman Reigns in 2020 resulted in the eventual formation of The Bloodline, the most dominant faction in WWE today. The Wise Man has been instrumental in Reigns' success as a top heel on TV.

As for him managing Jake Paul, only time will tell if the latter ends up wrestling for WWE and convinces Heyman to be in his corner.

Would you like to see Heyman manage Jake Paul somewhere down the line? Sound off!

