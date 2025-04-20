Paul Heyman receives a huge ban after his betrayal of Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman's actions at WrestleMania 41 shocked the world and the WWE Universe. After betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk, the Hall of Famer received a ban from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a popular seafood restaurant.

Heyman was in Punk's corner for his first-ever WrestleMania main event. He accompanied the former WWE Champion but walked out with Seth Rollins after helping him beat his longtime rivals, Punk and Reigns. The now-former Wiseman also betrayed The OTC after hitting a low blow.

On X, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood announced that Paul Heyman was banned from the restaurant and The Island of Relevancy.

"FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Due to his contemptible actions last night, @HeymanHustle (aka Judas) is hereby BANNED from both Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and The Island of Relevancy," wrote the outlet on X.

Check out their post on X:

Paul Heyman had been loyal to Reigns for the past few years. The two men were responsible for forming The OG Bloodline, and the Hall of Famer played a crucial role in Reigns' historic 1,316 days as World Champion.

Heading into Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, CM Punk cashed in his favor for helping the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Heyman made the walk with his former best friend on The Grandest Stage of Them All but had other ideas.

