Paul Heyman was responsible for current WWE Superstar Bronson Reed getting a new nickname.

Bronson Reed made his WWE return in December 2022. He has been a mainstay on RAW ever since.

Reed recently chatted with Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast. He revealed that his new nickname and "Mr. Nice Guy" persona was Paul Heyman's idea. He also acknowledged that Heyman is one of the greatest minds in the business.

Here's what Bronson said:

"That actually wasn’t my idea [to be billed as Mr. Nice Guy]... Australian TV shows and the Mr. Nice Guy was actually Paul Heyman. He suggested that and obviously when such a great mind of the business like Paul Heyman suggests anything, you should go with it because he knows what he’s talking about… Again, huge ECW fan. So, if he has an idea like that, of course, of course that’s what I’m gonna go with."

Reed then explained the meaning behind the "Mr. Nice Guy" nickname:

"But yeah, Mr. Nice Guy and it is representative of what you see, like us chatting right now. I am that nice guy. You can speak to me. It’s just when I step into the ring, that’s when the beast is unleashed, that’s when things change and I go to make my money. My money is by cracking skulls." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest heels in WWE history

Heyman is a seasoned veteran of pro wrestling. He is regarded as one of the greatest talkers in the business. Heyman is currently a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline and has done some of the best work of his career as The Tribal Chief's manager.

Heyman possesses one of the sharpest minds in wrestling and has helped a long list of superstars improve their craft. Bronson Reed has tremendous potential, and The Wiseman's guidance will help him in the long run.

What do you think of Bronson Reed's "Mr. Nice Guy" persona? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes