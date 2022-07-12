Paul Heyman references The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak during WWE RAW opening 

Paul Heyman has referenced Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak during the opening of this week's RAW.

RAW began this week with a recap of Roman Reigns' promo from this past week's SmackDown. Brock Lesnar's music hit as the red show went on the air, with The Beast Incarnate smiling widely and tipping his hate to the Texas crowd. In a foul-mouthed promo, Lesnar promised to keep The Tribal Chief down for the ten-count at their upcoming Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Following this, Lesnar's former manager Paul Heyman came out to the ring to trash talk his former client.

During Heyman's promo, he mentioned that Reigns' Universal Title reign was now approaching 700 days. The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief then told Lenar that this was one streak that he would not be breaking, making reference to The Beast defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and ending his 21-0 winning streak.

Mr. Money in the Bank Theory then came out to talk about cashing in his contract, before Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy surrounded the ring. The pair were quickly dispatched by Lesnar.

It will be interesting to see if Lesnar can end the Tribal Chief's title reign, the same way he ended The Undertaker's legendary streak. You can read more about Brock Lesnar by clicking right here.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far