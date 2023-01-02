Paul Heyman responds to AEW Commentator on Twitter

Paul Heyman is one of the most prominent names in pro wrestling history. The Special Council to The Bloodline recently responded to a tweet by ECW original Taz.

Paul Heyman was the figurehead of Extreme Championship Wrestling in the 90s, which provided a hardcore alternative to mainstream promotions WWF and WCW. Since then, Heyman has earned a lot of respect in the industry and has maintained positive relationships with the wrestlers and stars he's worked with.

Taz was portrayed as a fierce and serious competitor during his ECW days, which stayed with him even after he retired from in-ring competition. Paul has given many WWE Superstars, including Rob Van Dam and others, a platform to shine, and Taz was no exception. Although his WWE career was brief, he maintained his connection with the wrestling industry by working as a commentator.

Taz is a commentator for WWE's rival promotion AEW and recently responded to a fan on Twitter who commented on him not being serious for a while and wishing for a new Taz in 2023. The ECW original responded that he is not that serious and fierce, and that many people misunderstand him because of how his character was portrayed when he wrestled for Paul Heyman.

Taz's tweet was responded to by The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel, who stated that he never booked anything that would not have a permanent effect.

"My booking was never just done by the hand of the "pencil" I wrote in permanent marker!" Heyman tweeted.

This Twitter interaction demonstrates how much conviction Heyman had as a promoter and how much respect his stars have for him even today.

At SummerSlam 2022, Paul Heyman took an F-5 from Brock Lesnar on the announce table

Paul Heyman is the special counsel for Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and since the two have aligned, The Head of The Table has gone into GOD mode. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was on the line at SummerSlam 2022 between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, a previous client of Paul Heyman.

The match had a Last Man Standing stipulation and featured great moments from The Beast, including his entrance on a tractor and his use of the same tractor to lift the ring high above the floor in the middle of the match. The Tribal Chief won the match, but Heyman took a nasty blow from the beast when he was hit with an F-5 on the announcer's desk.

The Beast was last seen in a match with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel and came out victorious after being dominated throughout the bout.

